State reports 57 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., no new local deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, Indiana health officials reported 1,733 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths.
That brings the total in the state to 628,391 confirmed cases and 9,613 deaths.
The state map shows no new local deaths.
It shows 57 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine new cases in Dubois County, 22 new cases in Warrick County, seven new cases in Perry County, four new cases in Posey County, 11 new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and six new cases in Pike County.
If you’re 65 and older, or a healthcare worker or first responder, go to https://ourshot.in.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,180 cases, 261 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,673 cases, 82 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,013 cases, 104 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,646 cases, 33 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,469 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,868 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,013 cases, 25 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,232 cases, 26 deaths
