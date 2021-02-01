Some Tri-State schools return to in-person learning

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Class is back in session Monday for several Tri-State schools.
Students are returning to in-person learning in Cannelton after learning virtually last week.
Officials say they switched to virtual learning after a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and others who needed to quarantine.
Hancock County students return to A/B instruction Monday morning too.
Group “A” starts back in-person Monday and Tuesday.
Students in group “B” go back Wednesday and Thursday. Friday is virtual for all students.
Students head back to class in Dawson Springs Monday morning as well.
They’ll be back to a hybrid model with the “Purple Group” going back Monday and Tuesday.
The “Gold Group” will return to in-person learning on Thursday and Friday.
