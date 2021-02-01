Elderly woman found covered in flies and filth dies nearly 2 weeks later

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County woman is facing a long list of charges after an elderly woman in her care was taken to the hospital.
Deputies say on Jan. 20, they had a warrant to search for stolen items at a home in the 800 block of South County Road 500 West.
They say Sara Deffendall was in the home and was not cooperative.
Deputies say an 88-year-old woman was found on a bed in the living room. They say she had shallow breathing, was covered in flies and her own filth, and had a large bedsore.
She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and adult protective services were notified.
Deputies say they also found drugs, several glass smoking devices used for meth and marijuana, as well as several stolen items, including electronics, guns, and prescriptions.
They say a gun found in the home had the serial number scratched off. Deputies say Deffendall claimed it belonged to her son, Danton Willis. He was charged with obliterating identification marks on a handgun.
While they were moving Deffendall’s handcuffs, they say she grabbed a deputy’s hand and dug her nails into his skin.
They say she continued to resist and shout profanities as she was being transported.
Her charges include neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, battery on a public safety official, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, and maintaining a common nuisance.
The Vanderburgh County coroner confirms the 88-year-old woman later died at the hospital.
Petersburg Fire officials say the house burned down around 8:30 Saturday morning.
It’s under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
They’re asking anyone with information on the fire to call the state arson hotline.
That number is 1-800-382-4628.
The State Fire Marshal said calls can be placed anonymously, and callers who provide information that leads to an arrest could be rewarded with up to $5,000.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.