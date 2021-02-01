10 new local COVID cases reported in IL, no new deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois state health officials are reporting 2,312 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths Monday.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 1,128,613 total confirmed cases and 19,259 total deaths.
Health officials are reporting 10 new coronavirus cases in our area of Illinois.
The state map shows nine cases in Wayne County and one new case in Wabash County.
No new deaths were reported in our Illinois area.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,586 cases, 43 deaths
- White County - 1,482 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,248 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 491 cases, 8 deaths
