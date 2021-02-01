Gov. Beshear extends mail-in renewal option for expiring driver’s licenses

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m.
Governor Beshear announces that he extended the renewal for licenses by mail.
The order applies to Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and state-issued identification cards that expired or will expire by June 30, 2021. Applicants who require driver testing performed by Kentucky State Police must successfully complete that step before renewing a credential.
The mail-in option is not available for REAL IDs or new standard licenses, permits and IDs, all of which must be renewed or obtained in person. Nor does it apply to commercial driver licenses or cardholders who have had an address change. Learn more at drive.ky.gov.
The governor is also extending the mask mandate.
Governor Beshear is reporting 1,625 new coronavirus cases, which he says is up just a little bit from last Monday.
He’s also reporting 35 additional deaths.
The positivity rate sits at 8.85%.
You can watch it live below.
On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 86 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 39 are in Henderson County, 34 are in Daviess County, five are in Union County, four are in Webster County and there are two in both Hancock and Ohio counties.
Green River health officials say the new death was a resident of Daviess County.
The district has seen a total of 17,986 reported cases in the seven-county region since the start of the pandemic. Officials say of those cases, 13,507 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 42 new cases and no new deaths from over the weekend. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have had a total of 3,579 positive cases in the community. Of those recorded, they have had 2,490 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 971 active cases.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 11 new positive cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,305 cases, 139 deaths, 6,168 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,577 cases, 49 deaths, 2,361 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,579 cases, 118 deaths, 2,490 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,124 cases, 45 deaths, 1,620 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,918 cases, 57 deaths, 2,933 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,032 cases, 16 deaths, 774 recovered
- McLean Co. - 756 cases, 25 deaths, 576 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,153 cases, 11 deaths, 933 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 698 cases, 14 deaths, 503 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.