KY State Senator pushing for regional vaccination clinic in District 4

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - Last week when Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced four new regional vaccination clinics, State Senator Robby Mills was disappointed that District 4 was not represented.
“There are no regional vaccination destinations that were on the governor’s map. There’s some confusion on why that’s happening and why there wasn’t any, particularly in Henderson that folks could get to,” said Mills.
Mills has since been in contact with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which cites vaccine supply as the problem. The commonwealth administered 83,000 doses in the previous week but only received 69,000.
“Places that were doing a lot of vaccinations were going to continue to get a flow of vaccinations, and folks that had trouble getting the initial wave of vaccinations that they might see less of a flow,” said Mills.
Health departments in Livingston, Crittenden and Caldwell Counties say they do not have first round vaccinations available and those receiving the 2nd dose will be called when it is available.
“They’re at home. They’re listening to the news about all the vaccines coming out, but yet they can’t make an appointment,” explained Mills. “They don’t know what to do.”
Mills says he believes there are plenty of locations to administer vaccines in his district. It’s just a matter of getting a substantial amount of the vaccine to the health departments in District 4.
“Folks will feel a lot more confident if they are vaccinated, and I think that will help get our economy going,” stated Mills. “Get us back to school and get us back to some sense of normalcy that has been absent for the last year.”
Mills also represents Union, Webster and Henderson Counties, which fall under the Green River District Health Department. He tells 14 News priority groups 1A and 1B are being vaccinated and that Hancock, Mclean and Webster County school districts have received their first dose of the vaccine.
The remaining school districts within the Green River District Health Department will receive vaccines from Wal-Mart.
