Jasper police make arrests in gas pump credit card skimmer case

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say the stopped a car last week for expired plates, which led to the people inside the car being question about stolen credit information.
Offers were able to get a search warrant and say they found nine credit cards with stolen information.
Police say skimmers on gas pumps had been used to get the information.
Yasmany Alvarez Corvea and Jose Rodriguez Martinez were arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft, 12 counts of fraud, and 12 counts of fraud on a financial institution.
Corvea has been released from jai.
Martinez is still being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
Police say the fraud victims have been notified.
The Jasper Police Department recommends people regularly check their bank statements for possible fraudulent activity.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.