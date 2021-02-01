Vectren customers push back on proposed gas rate hike

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission held a public hearing so that Evansville customers have the chance to weigh in on Centerpoint Energy’s petition to raise natural gas rates.
Vectren, which is now owned by Texas-based CenterPoint Energy, is seeking a nearly $30 million increase in two phases.
In a release, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission says the average residential customer would see a monthly increase of about fifteen dollars on their gas bills.
Vectren says the request is due to higher operating and maintenance costs, and more than $300 million in infrastructure investments since 2007.
At the public hearing, Vectren customers pushed back on the proposed rate hikes.
“That fortunate drop in wholesale gas prices rightfully should benefit the customers, not Vectren,” said customer Jean Webb.
“They are already abusing their power cause they’re a monopoly,” said customer Scott Winstead. “They have no competition in our area, and they need to not be allowed to raise it any higher.”
If approved, the increase would begin this summer. Electric rates would not be affected.
Vectren’s spokesperson was not in attendance at the meeting.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.