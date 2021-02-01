Hoosiers 65 & older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday morning that Hoosiers age 65 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, you can go to https://ourshot.in.gov.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity. State health officials say appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.
They say the vaccine supply remains limited nationally.
State health officials say additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
