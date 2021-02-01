Henderson Co. Schools to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for staff on Wed.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Staff members with Henderson County Schools will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a press release, school officials say they are partnering with Wal-Mart Pharmacy to administer the Moderna vaccine for their staff members.
They say, employees of Henderson County Schools, who voluntarily signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, will receive their Moderna vaccine starting on Wednesday, February 3.
They tell us this will be the first of 11 clinics that will be held for staff around the district and at Wal-Mart Pharmacy.
School systems in the Daviess County area along with Union County Public Schools announced last week that they would start vaccinating their staff members this week as well.
Staff members in the Owensboro/Daviess County area will receive the first dose of the vaccine at a clinic starting Friday, February 5. That clinic will go through Sunday, February 7.
Union County Public Schools said their staff will be receiving the first dose on Friday, February 5 as well.
