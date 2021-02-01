Crews investigating early morning house fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are investigating a house fire on West Virginia Street in Evansville.
Dispatch tells us they got that call just before 2:30 Monday morning.
Due to the interior arrangement of the house, officials say they extinguished the fire from the outside of the home.
According to authorities, the fire was considered extinguished at 3:30 a.m.
Fire officials say they searched the house for occupants but found none.
Officials tell us the fire started in a closet found in the rear quarter of the house.
They say extensive fire damage was sustained to the closed, the associated bedroom, along with the attic space and the roof.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities say the house was vacant, but neighbors told them there has been a lot of homeless activity at the house.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
