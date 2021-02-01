COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund makes final push to reach goal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region is asking the community for help with providing crucial assistance.
According to a press release, more than $2.6 million of the $5.1 million raised has been distributed to dozens of local nonprofits.
The nonprofits have used these funds for emergency financial assistance, shelter, personal protective equipment, technology and other critical necessities.
As the pandemic lingers, the fund advisory committee says they are seeking to move further into the phases of recovery and restoration.
They say continued support is vital to getting neighborhoods back to work, helping local nonprofits survive and building a more resilient for the greater Evansville region.
In addition to immediate relief, they say the fund will also support back to work efforts, technology advancements to support remote work or schooling, mental health needs as well as struggling nonprofits that have lost revenue due to canceled fundraising events.
You can donate on their fund’s website here.
Cash and check donations are accepted at all Old National Bank and Heritage Federal Credit Union branches.
Checks should be made payable to United Way of Southwestern Indiana and reference “Covid-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region” (or GERF) in the memo.
You can mail those checks to United Way of Southwestern Indiana 318 Main Street, Suite 504 Evansville, IN 47708.
