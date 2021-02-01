Cloudy and cold start to February, rain returns Thursday.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy, windy and cold to kick off February. Highs on Monday stayed in the middle 30s with wind chills in the low 20s. Tuesday will bring cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday looks like the nicest day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s. Rain moves in on Thursday as temps push into the lower 50s. By Friday, colder air begins to sweep in, changing some of the rain over to light snow. An Arctic Blast will send temps into the single digits by Sunday and Monday with highs in the teens Sunday and 20s on Monday.