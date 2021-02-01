Authorities: Man, children rescued from flooded waters in Wabash Co.

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities rescued a man and two children after their car got stuck on a flooded road.
According to the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office, this happened near Bonpas Creek in Wabash County on Sunday evening.
Officials say the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards County EMS, Browns Fire Department responded to the incident. They say two local farmers helped with the rescue.
Fire officials, emergency services and the sheriff’s office from Wabash County also contributed to the rescue operation.
Edwards County Dispatch told 14 News that Adam Burdette of Chicago and his two juveniles were the ones who got trapped on the flooded road. The Edwards County Sheriff says the rescue took around four hours and all three of them “seem fine.”
The sheriff says a deputy and the two farmers got down to the flooded road with their tractors to rescue them. He also told 14 News that Burdette made a call to a woman around 11 p.m. Saturday to let her knew they got stuck.
Dispatch officials say authorities were not aware of the incident until 2 p.m. Sunday.
Edwards County Dispatch says the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and possible charges are pending.
