Aces Volleyball earns Sunday split in Bowling Green

With the score knotted at 8-8, the Billikens went on an 8-3 stretch to open up a 16-11 lead. Facing the deficit, the Aces went on a game-changing run. A Vazquez kill and a Cecilia Thon service ace saw UE cut the gap to three (18-15). Following a point by SLU, it was Kate Tsironis registering a kill that was the start of a 6-0 run that turned a 19-16 deficit into a 22-19 lead. It was Vazquez capping it off with three consecutive kills. It was fitting that it was Vazquez who also had the clinching kill in a 25-22 win that sent the game to a fifth and deciding set. The junior had six kills in game four.