UE men’s basketball hosts Valparaiso in 1st game since COVID pause

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball team is finally making its return to the court after a nearly two-week pause due to COVID-19.
Schedule changes and postponements have become the new normal for coaches, players and athletic directors in the COVID-19 world.
UE just recently had to deal with its fair share of positive cases, forcing the program to temporarily pause team activities and postpone its game against Indiana State on January 20.
Fortunately, the Purple Aces were given the all-clear to begin practicing a few days ago. UE will not play its first game in two weeks as the team faces Valparaiso at the Ford Center on Sunday.
14 Sports caught up with UE head coach Todd Lickliter, who says they feel fortunate the outbreak wasn’t as bad as it could have been.
“We had a couple of positives, but everybody else remained negative,” Lickliter said. “We did stay away from each other. We didn’t practice for a week because we had traveled together, we thought it was prudent not to. Then, we got together in a small group for a couple of days and just sort of reacclimated, and then everybody will be back together now. It’s not something I’ve ever envisioned or prepared for - believe me. Although you don’t want it to happen, it happened at a time when he had some guys who were banged up a little bit, and they’ve been able to recover and rest. So all things considered, we’ve been able to navigate it well, fortunately.”
Evansville and Valparaiso are scheduled to tip-off on Sunday at 3 p.m.
