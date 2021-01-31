State map shows 53 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Sunday, Indiana health officials reported 1,750 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.
That brings the total to 626,682 confirmed cases and 9,598 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are 53 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 22 in Gibson County, 15 in Warrick County, 11 in Spencer and Dubois Counties, eight in Perry and Posey Counties, and four in Pike County.
There are no newly reported deaths in our Indiana counties.
If you’re 70 and older, or a healthcare worker or first responder, go to https://ourshot.in.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,124 cases, 261 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,664 cases, 82 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,991 cases, 104 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,639 cases, 33 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,465 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,857 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,012 cases, 25 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,226 cases, 26 deaths
