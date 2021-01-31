Purple Aces conquer records to defeat Bellarmine on Senior Day

Sage Moore won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.00. Moore’s swim moved her from sixth to fourth place in the school record books, beating her previous best time by .5 seconds. She was also a part of the first place 400-yard medley relay (3:56.64) along with her teammates Iryna Tsesiul, Sonsoles Aguayo and Alexa Markl.