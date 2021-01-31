Purple Aces conquer records to defeat Bellarmine on Senior Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the season with wins over Bellarmine, Saturday afternoon.
The men’s squad prevailed, winning 187-90 while the women posted a score of 175-96.
Sage Moore won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.00. Moore’s swim moved her from sixth to fourth place in the school record books, beating her previous best time by .5 seconds. She was also a part of the first place 400-yard medley relay (3:56.64) along with her teammates Iryna Tsesiul, Sonsoles Aguayo and Alexa Markl.
Maya Cunningham set two new pool records for the Aces, in the 200-yard butterfly at 2:06.40 and in the 400-yard IM 4:28.38, smashing her previous personal bests.
Sarah Jahns swept the 200-yard backstroke (2:02.56) earning herself the pool record. She also won the 1000-yard freestyle (10:27.67) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.13).
Maggie Franz scored first place in the 1-meter diving with a score of 234.22, while Natalie Gerard won the 3-meter with a score of 241.35.
In his first race for the Aces, Jackson Caudill broke the program record in the 1000-yard freestyle (9:37.82), a record that has stood for 20 years. The newcomer also won the 500-yard freestyle (4:44.14).
Jackson Kennedy put his name on the record books in the 100-yard backstroke (51.17), sixth fastest time in program history.
Riccardo Di Domenico swam the 200-yard freestyle (1:41.03), moving to sixth all time in the record books. The sophomore also won the 100-yard freestyle (46.29) and the 100-yard butterfly (50.89).
The 400-yard medley relay (3:25.71), set a pool record, with Jackson Kennedy, Eli James, Credence Pattinson and Di Domenico.
The lone diver on the men’s side Reed Slayden scored 209.92 in the 1-meter and 177.75 on 3-meter.
The Purple Aces will next travel to Terre Haute, Ind. to take on Indiana State and Valparaiso on February 6.
