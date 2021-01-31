Police: Vehicle leaves scene after hitting pedestrian in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Saturday.
According to authorities, the victim was walking south on Green River Road when he approached Covert Avenue around 6 p.m. Police say the man stopped to look for traffic, and when he didn’t see any vehicles, he started crossing the roadway.
That’s when authorities say a vehicle traveling west on Covert Avenue struck him, causing him to fall to the ground in front of the vehicle. The victim told police the vehicle stopped but starting driving forward as he laid in the roadway.
Police say the victim told officers he had to quickly roll out of the roadway to avoid being hit again. The victim told police the vehicle made a right turn and drove north on Green River Road.
We are told the victim had pain but refused medical treatment.
