Police investigating after house hit by gunfire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating after a house was hit with gunfire early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 400 block of South Adams Street in reference to shots fired around 3:45 a.m. That’s when officers say they found multiple shell casings in the area.
While searching the area, police say they received a report that a house was hit with gunfire and traveled through the bathroom.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
