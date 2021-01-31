Police: Golf cart stolen from Henderson outdoor equipment store

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after officers took a report about a golf cart being stolen from an outdoor equipment store.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded to a call from the owner of H&K Outdoor Power located at 1116 5th St.
Police say the owner told officers the golf cart was taken sometime between Tuesday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 27.
Officials described the golf cart as “unique to this area and is the only known one of its kind.”
According to a press release, the cart is locked down with computerized access, which includes a four digit passcode.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information connected to this case is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.
