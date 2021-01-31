Light snow possible tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A light, scattered mix of rain and snow is wrapping around from the northwest. That will change over to almost all snow later this evening as temperatures slowly fall. A few flurries may linger into Monday morning, but most of this snow will taper off before sunrise tomorrow.
Most of the weather models agree that around 0.6 inches of snow will fall across most of the Tri-State tonight. Southeast Illinois may see a little less, and slightly higher amounts are possible east of I-69.
However, temperatures at the ground will likely be too warm for much of that snow to stick, so snow accumulation will probably total less than a half-inch, and even that will be mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Travel impacts will be minimal, but isolated slick spots are possible, mainly on bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 40s early this morning and have been gradually falling all day. Our temperatures will continue to slowly fall overnight, bottoming out right around the freezing point in the low 30s Monday morning. Wind chills could dip into the low 20s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, cold and a bit breezy at times. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the mid to upper 30s Monday afternoon, and the wind chills probably won’t make it out of the mid to upper 20s.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40° Tuesday and low to mid 40s Wednesday.
Two cold fronts will bring us scattered rain and snow and a drop in temperatures to end the week. The first cold front will bring us scattered rain Thursday, and some of that could change over to rain/snow mix as it lingers through Thursday night and into Friday morning. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday but will drop back into the low 40s Friday.
The second cold front will bring us another chance of rain/snow mix Saturday, and a few snowflakes could carry over into Sunday, but the bigger story there will probably be the temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 30s Saturday and upper teens to low 20s Sunday. It is possible we could even see some sub-zero wind chills Sunday morning, so that is certainly something we will continue to monitor in the week ahead.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.