Ky. Wesleyan women falls on the road at Walsh

NORTH CANTON, OH. (WFIE) - In a crowded, but lonely Cecchini Center, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team dropped a top their match-up with Walsh. The Cavilers came away with a 63-49 victory as both teams trail Cedarville in the overall Great Midwest Athletic Conference standings.
It was a physical match-up throughout where play under the basket was rigorous. The Panthers (9-4 GMAC) held a 15-10 lead after a bruising first quarter of play. The script was flipped in the second frame as Cavilers (7-3 GMAC) corrected their early shooting woes, connecting on 35% from the field in the first 10 minutes to 46% in the second.
Within the first two minutes of the second quarter, Kaylee Clifford made three free-throws to increase the Panthers’ led to 21-13. The Cavs defense held Wesleyan down from there as a late run allowed Walsh to go into halftime with the lead, 28-26.
The Panthers shooting percentage dropped into the 30s in the third frame while the Cavilers shot 80% to increase their lead to 47-40. Tahlia Walton faced foul trouble throughout the game but her basket to start the fourth quarter cut the Wesleyan deficit to five, 47-42. That would be as close as the Panthers would get as Walsh edged ahead to the finish.
Cali Nolot scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 16 and five rebounds. Walton, in limited action, added 15 points and grabbed three rebounds. Wesleyan did force the Cavs in 24 turnovers against 19 of their own.
On Thursday, the Panthers will host Lake Erie College. Tip-off at the historic Sportscenter is scheduled for 5:30 PM.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.