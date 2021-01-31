KWC men’s hoops overcomes 10-point deficit to beat Walsh

NORTH CANTON, OH (WFIE) - A program with a rich basketball history rarely gets to experience firsts, but the Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team accomplished another first on Saturday in a 71-62 win over Walsh. The victory marks the first time in school history the Panthers defeated Walsh. The Cavaliers have produced two buzzer beaters at the Sportscenter in recent years as well as defeating Wesleyan in the Great Midwest Conference Championship last season.
The 2021 version saw the Panthers (7-4, 6-4 GMAC) erase an eight-point halftime deficit and hold the high-powered Walsh offense to 20 second half points. The Cavaliers (6-2, 5-2 GMAC) shot 25% in the second half and 36% for the game.
The Panthers trailed by 10 points early, but it was a two-point (30-28) game with less than four minutes left in the frame. The Cavs ran their lead up to 10 points with seconds left in the opening half. Zach Hopewell beat the buzzer at the break with a running jumper to pull the Panthers to within single digits, 42-34.
Sasha Sukhanov scored the opening basket of the second half as Tre Cobbs followed with seven consecutive points. After a 9-2 rally the Panthers were within one point, 44-43. Walsh enjoyed a lead as big as six points in the second half, but the final 12 minutes belonged to the Panthers.
Wyatt Battaile converted a pull-up jumper followed by back-to-back three-point shots by Hopewell and the Panthers were on top 53-51. Wesleyan trailed 56-55 with 7:23 left in the game, but Jo Griffin’s three that followed would give the Panthers the lead for good.
Cobbs got it done from the foul line as he finished the game eight of 10 from the charity strip. His two free-throws with four minutes left gave the Panthers a 65-59 lead. The following Cavalier possession came-up empty and the Panthers called time-out to set a crucial possession. Battaile worked through the lane and converted a floating jumper to move the contest into three possessions.
Another defensive stop resulted in another easy basket, this time from Ben Sisson under the basket. The Sisson basket gave the Panthers a 69-59 lead with two minutes left as they maximized their possessions down the stretch.
Cobbs finished the game with 19 points, 13 coming in the second half. Hopewell added 16 points on six of 12 shooting, including four of eight from the perimeter. With the four three-point baskets, Hopewell has made 100 career three-point shots in his Wesleyan career. Sukhanov recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, and one block. Sisson scored four points and pulled in a team-high eight rebounds.
The Panthers will remain in Ohio to take on Ohio Dominican on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM CT.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.