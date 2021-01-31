IL health officials report 12 new local COVID-19 cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Health officials are reporting 12 new coronavirus cases in our area of Illinois.
The state map shows eight new cases in White County, three in Wabash County and one in Wayne County.
The state’s coronavirus website shows 1,126,301 total confirmed cases and 19,243 total deaths.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,577 cases, 43 deaths
- White County - 1,482 cases, 23 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,247 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 491 cases, 8 deaths
