Henderson woman arrested after head-on crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after a head-on collision in Henderson Saturday.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10,000 block of US 60 East for a head-on crash involving two vehicles just after 4 p.m.
Deputies say three people were taken to Deaconess Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Later that evening, deputies say Vanderburgh County took a report saying the red Dodge pickup involved in the crash was stolen. That’s when they say 39-year-old Jenny Pool was arrested for receiving stolen property over $10,000, which is a Class C Felony.
