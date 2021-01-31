COVID-19 vaccination clinic held in Dubois County on Sat.

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of people were given the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubois County on Saturday.
“I was kind of scared but it was a piece of cake,” Barbara Himsel, who got vaccinated this weekend said.
The clinic aimed to give COVID-19 vaccines to 450 people in one day.
“Just fine,” another person who received the vaccine said. “Don’t have any problems with it.”
This event comes after roughly 940 people in the county were administered the vaccine last week.
“Last week was a huge success and I think this one as well,” Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director Shawn Werner said. “We’ve been getting people through rather quickly, improving our process so there’s really no wait today at all.”
Among those eligible as laid by the state are people ages 70 and older, as well as first responders and other health care workers.
The clinic was held in the Jasper Middle School gym.
“Just protect everybody,” another person who received the vaccine said. “Protect your elders, your friends, your neighbors. Just please do this.”
The Dubois County Health Department is administering the Moderna vaccine, so those who were vaccinated on Saturday are being scheduled for the second shot in 28 days, which will be in late February.
“Everybody is doing very well with it,” Werner said. “Obviously, you’re going to get a sore arm probably. You could have a little bit of fever. That’s just the immune response and that’s normal.”
“There are so many people dying,” Himsel said. “If you can eliminate a death, I’d say go and get some results.”
Once the Health Department can get more vaccines, officials plan to have more events across all age groups.
