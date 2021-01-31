Champions crowned at IHSAA wrestling sectionals

Central High School played host to one of many wrestling sectionals throughout the state

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly | January 31, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 12:16 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wrestling sectionals took center stage in the Hoosier State on Saturday - the first stop for what each competitor hopes is the road to a state championship.

Central High School was one of the many IHSAA wrestling sectional sites across Indiana. Similar to last week’s SIAC tournament, no fans were in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Mater Dei won the team title.

The individual state champions for each weight class are listed below:

106 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Evan Seng -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Blake Zirkelbach -- North Posey
  • 3rd Place - Caleb Reed -- Reitz
  • 4th Place - Joseph Anderson -- North

113 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Reed Egli -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Jared Dunn -- Princeton Community
  • 3rd Place - Gavin Wheeler -- North Posey
  • 4th Place - Logan Tillotson -- Reitz

120 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Cole Ross -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Aydan Amento -- Central
  • 3rd Place - Braiden Fitts -- North Posey
  • 4th Place - Daxx Weist -- Vincennes Lincoln

126 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Jacob Pierre -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Zach Traylor -- Reitz
  • 3rd Place - Nate Harris -- Vincennes Lincoln
  • 4th Place - Dayton Burnett -- North

132 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Alec Freeman --Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Camden Lupfer -- North Posey
  • 3rd Place - Jacob Moore -- Princeton Community
  • 4th Place - Elize Durosier -- Reitz

138 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Blake Boarman -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Nick Akers -- North Posey
  • 3rd Place - Peyton Bell -- North
  • 4th Place - Jace Ashby -- Central

145 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Ashton Hayhurst -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Chris Newman -- Mt. Vernon
  • 3rd Place - Kaleb Elpers -- North Posey
  • 4th Place - Matt Lehman -- North

152 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Scott Fitts -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Christian Polen -- Gibson Southern
  • 3rd Place - Luke Robards -- Central
  • 4th Place - Colton Lippe -- Mt. Vernon

160 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Brody Baumann -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Owen Bryant -- Gibson Southern
  • 3rd Place - Ian Madden -- Central
  • 4th Place - Derek Hollinger -- Mt. Vernon

170 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Brady Hook -- Mt. Vernon
  • 2nd Place - Blake Weidner -- Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Cale Johnson -- North
  • 4th Place - Levi Freeman -- North Posey

182 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Gabe Sollars -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Dalton Schmidt -- Mt. Vernon
  • 3rd Place - Mitchell Happe -- North
  • 4th Place - Brock Fauquher -- Gibson Southern

195 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Wyatt Willman -- North Posey
  • 2nd Place - Blake Ritzert -- Mt. Vernon
  • 3rd Place - Clay Martin -- Mater Dei
  • 4th Place - Reid Brickey -- Reitz

220 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - Logan Huggins -- Reitz
  • 2nd Place - Nick Boots -- Mater Dei
  • 3rd Place - Jed Barnett -- Vincennes Lincoln
  • 4th Place - Sam Belt -- North Posey

285 POUNDS

  • 1st Place - James Ralph -- Mater Dei
  • 2nd Place - Gage Sales -- North
  • 3rd Place - Chris Thacker -- Reitz
  • 4th Place - Alex Breivogel -- Gibson Southern

FINAL TEAM SCORES

  1. Mater Dei -- 331.5
  2. North Posey -- 193
  3. Mt. Vernon -- 150.5
  4. Reitz -- 132
  5. North -- 126
  6. Gibson Southern -- 93
  7. Central -- 81.5
  8. Vincennes Lincoln -- 67
  9. Princeton Community -- 49

Courtesy: IHSAA.