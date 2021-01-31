Champions crowned at IHSAA wrestling sectionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wrestling sectionals took center stage in the Hoosier State on Saturday - the first stop for what each competitor hopes is the road to a state championship.
Central High School was one of the many IHSAA wrestling sectional sites across Indiana. Similar to last week’s SIAC tournament, no fans were in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Mater Dei won the team title.
The individual state champions for each weight class are listed below:
106 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Evan Seng -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Blake Zirkelbach -- North Posey
- 3rd Place - Caleb Reed -- Reitz
- 4th Place - Joseph Anderson -- North
113 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Reed Egli -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Jared Dunn -- Princeton Community
- 3rd Place - Gavin Wheeler -- North Posey
- 4th Place - Logan Tillotson -- Reitz
120 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Cole Ross -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Aydan Amento -- Central
- 3rd Place - Braiden Fitts -- North Posey
- 4th Place - Daxx Weist -- Vincennes Lincoln
126 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Jacob Pierre -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Zach Traylor -- Reitz
- 3rd Place - Nate Harris -- Vincennes Lincoln
- 4th Place - Dayton Burnett -- North
132 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Alec Freeman --Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Camden Lupfer -- North Posey
- 3rd Place - Jacob Moore -- Princeton Community
- 4th Place - Elize Durosier -- Reitz
138 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Blake Boarman -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Nick Akers -- North Posey
- 3rd Place - Peyton Bell -- North
- 4th Place - Jace Ashby -- Central
145 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Ashton Hayhurst -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Chris Newman -- Mt. Vernon
- 3rd Place - Kaleb Elpers -- North Posey
- 4th Place - Matt Lehman -- North
152 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Scott Fitts -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Christian Polen -- Gibson Southern
- 3rd Place - Luke Robards -- Central
- 4th Place - Colton Lippe -- Mt. Vernon
160 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Brody Baumann -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Owen Bryant -- Gibson Southern
- 3rd Place - Ian Madden -- Central
- 4th Place - Derek Hollinger -- Mt. Vernon
170 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Brady Hook -- Mt. Vernon
- 2nd Place - Blake Weidner -- Mater Dei
- 3rd Place - Cale Johnson -- North
- 4th Place - Levi Freeman -- North Posey
182 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Gabe Sollars -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Dalton Schmidt -- Mt. Vernon
- 3rd Place - Mitchell Happe -- North
- 4th Place - Brock Fauquher -- Gibson Southern
195 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Wyatt Willman -- North Posey
- 2nd Place - Blake Ritzert -- Mt. Vernon
- 3rd Place - Clay Martin -- Mater Dei
- 4th Place - Reid Brickey -- Reitz
220 POUNDS
- 1st Place - Logan Huggins -- Reitz
- 2nd Place - Nick Boots -- Mater Dei
- 3rd Place - Jed Barnett -- Vincennes Lincoln
- 4th Place - Sam Belt -- North Posey
285 POUNDS
- 1st Place - James Ralph -- Mater Dei
- 2nd Place - Gage Sales -- North
- 3rd Place - Chris Thacker -- Reitz
- 4th Place - Alex Breivogel -- Gibson Southern
FINAL TEAM SCORES
- Mater Dei -- 331.5
- North Posey -- 193
- Mt. Vernon -- 150.5
- Reitz -- 132
- North -- 126
- Gibson Southern -- 93
- Central -- 81.5
- Vincennes Lincoln -- 67
- Princeton Community -- 49
