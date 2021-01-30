Vanderburgh Co. Health Department officials are contact tracing cases of new COVID-19 strain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Deaconess Health officials confirmed five cases of a new COVID-19 strain have been detected in Evansville. The new strain is being commonly referred to as the “UK variant.”
Since those cases were detected, the Vanderburgh County Health Department has sprung into action with the Indiana State Department of Health to contact trace.
“We haven’t found any common thread,” said Administrator Joe Gries. “As far as the individuals who might have been at the same location or anything like that, so really not anything that ties back to one person or one event.”
But as health officials continue to learn more about the strain, the urgency increases to get it under control.
“It’s on a protein actually that helps it adhere to the cells in the respiratory tract and so it actually makes it possible to have a higher level of virus. So it means you’re actually spreading more virus potentially,” explained Dr. April Abbott of Deaconess Health System.
Although there is some concern about the new strain’s presence, health officials say it is also a reminder to not get complacent in efforts to stay socially distant and wear a mask.
“To me, this emphasizes the critical importance of continuing to get as many people immunized as quickly as we can,” said Dr. James Porter, President of Deaconess Health System. “There’s good data that shows that this variant is still responsive to the vaccine that we have available.”
The Vanderburgh County Health Department continues to host vaccination clinics three times per week. Gries believes it is a great resource to fight the new strain.
“We have another tool in our arsenal. Hopefully, more and more people get vaccinated and stem the tide of this before it really gets going, and so yeah, it’s a concern but there is some optimism there as well,” said Gries.
Officials at Ascension St. Vincent say they have not detected any cases of the UK variant.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.