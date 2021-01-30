State map shows 75 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 2,389 new coronavirus cases along with 43 additional deaths.
There are now 624,959 total confirmed cases in the Hoosier state and 9,592 total deaths.
The state map shows one new death in both Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
According to the state map, there are 75 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 36 in Warrick County, 34 in Perry County, 17 in Spencer County, 11 in Dubois County, ten in Gibson County, six in Pike County and three in Posey County.
If you’re 70 and older, or a healthcare worker or first responder, go to https://ourshot.in.gov to schedule a vaccine appointment.
You can also schedule by phone by dialing 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,071 cases, 261 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,653 cases, 82 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 6,976 cases, 104 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,631 cases, 33 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,457 cases, 28 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,835 cases, 60 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,001 cases, 25 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,222 cases, 26 deaths
