A mix of rain and snow possible Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few light showers are possible through the first half of the day Sunday, then a mix of rain and snow showers (mainly snow) will wrap around from the north Sunday afternoon and evening, continue through Sunday night, and taper off to the east-southeast early Monday.
Most models are indicating about a half-inch of snow will fall across the Tri-State Sunday night. I think most of that will melt as soon as it hits the ground, but isolated slick spots may be possible late Sunday night and early Monday morning, mainly on the bridges and overpasses.
Our temperatures will not follow their typical pattern. Temperatures will peak in the mid 40s Sunday morning, then as our wind direction shifts and brings colder air down from the northwest, our temperatures will slowly fall throughout the day and will likely be in the upper 30s to low 40s during the afternoon. Wind speeds will be around 8 to 16 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Those temperatures will continue to fall Sunday night, eventually bottoming out in the low 30s Monday morning, but the wind will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, cold and breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and wind chills only reaching into the mid to upper 20s.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday and mid 40s Wednesday.
Another weather system will bring us scattered rain showers throughout the day on Thursday and continuing into Friday. It is possible some snow may also mix in on the backside of that system Friday, but it is too early to tell how much or whether that snow would stick. It is something we will continue to monitor.
