Police investigating after hit & run crash sends pedestrian to hospital Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after a hit and run crash sends a pedestrian to the hospital Friday.
Police say officers responded to Deaconess for a man that says he was walking from the 1100 block of Covert Avenue to McDonald’s on Main Street to get breakfast before work. That’s when the victim told police he was hit walking north on Line Street crossing Gum Street between 4:30 and 5 a.m.
The media report shows the car hit him on his right side, causing him to fall and have pain. The victim told police he has no visible injuries but said his whole right side and shoulder hurt.
The victim described the vehicle to police as a newer black car with aftermarket rims and had an Illinois plate.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.