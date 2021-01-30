Police investigating after 2 Evansville churches report missing catalytic converters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating after several church vans are missing catalytic converters.
According to authorities, New Horizon Fellowship Church reported that two catalytic converters were cut off of two of their church trucks between 10 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday.
It’s a similar story over at St. Matthews United Church.
The media report shows a church administrator contacted police after a staff member tried to drive the van on Friday but it was not operable. Authorities say it was later discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut from the van.
Authorities say the van was last used on January 18 and was running without any mechanical issues.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.