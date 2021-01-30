Owensboro family demanding justice for burning of toddler

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police continue to investigate after a 1-year-old girl was burned earlier this week.
This all started with a medical call on Monday to the 500 block of Orchard Street.
On Saturday afternoon, the toddler’s family lined up the sidewalk with signs demanding justice.
Police say that child was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and ultimately taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Family members told 14 News the young girl just had skin graft surgery on her legs. They also say the toddler has opened her eyes, which is good news. However, the family says she’s got a long road to recovery.
The toddler’s family also shared Saturday that she was being babysat at the house where the incident happened. Family members added that medical professionals believe she was left for days with those injuries before 911 was called.
As of now, the family is asking the community to be aware of this situation and for police to help them get the justice they feel the toddler deserves.
“She is a defenseless 1-year-old toddler,” Kathy Reid, one of the toddler’s aunts said. “I am sick to my stomach about it.”
“She’s in the hospital, she’s got burns, she’s got bruises,” Carla Thorpe, another aunt of the toddler said. “The police department is just taking their time getting the conviction, making arrests, and we just want answers.”
With situations like these, tensions can run high.
A majority of the people who attended the peaceful call for justice gathering outside the Owensboro Police Department ended up moving over to Orchard Street, heading to the house where the incident involving the toddler occurred. Several among the crowd started banging on the house and front door, screaming for those inside to answer questions.
14 News had cameras rolling when a fight broke out between one of the toddler’s aunts and a family member of the woman who lives inside the house. Police say two individuals have been charged with fourth-degree assault.
