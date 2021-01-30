Hopkins County K-9 who served 7 years with sheriff’s office passes away.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crime fighter and companion is being commended.
This weekend, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to “K-9 Kane,” who worked from 2010 to 2017.
The sheriff’s office says he took drugs off the streets, apprehended criminals, as well as protected his partner and other deputies.
Since retiring, Kane has been living with his handler, Detective Joe Stratton, and his family.
The whole department gathered at the veterinary clinic on Saturday to thank the K-9 for his service.
