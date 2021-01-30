Coroner: Pedestrian hit & killed on Covert Ave. Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Covert Avenue died Friday.
Evansville police say officers responded to the intersection of Hawthorne and Covert Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian.
According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner, the crash happened at 5:30 p.m.
The coroner says 60-year-old Vernon C. Schultze, of Evansville, was taken to St. Vincent where he later died from the injuries sustained in the collision.
EPD says the driver was not hurt but was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
