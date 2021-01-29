WWII veteran receives final dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lee Moore served in WWII in the Pacific Theater at the age of 19.
“It never leaves you,” Moore said. “Something happens nearly every day that reminds you of something. You’ve seen people get killed. You don’t like it, but you endure.”
On Friday, at 97-years-old, he received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said it wasn’t something to make a fuss about.
“[It’s] just another milestone,” he said.
He said that like his time in the service, getting his immunizations was just something he had to do.
For the nurses who gave out 99 vaccines to veterans on Friday, it had some stronger meaning.
“It’s an honor to see the veterans who have served our country and who have fought for our freedom,” Rebecca Walker, a nurse and nine-year veteran of the Air Force said.
The healthcare workers around the VA told most of their patients the same thing after administering the vaccine: “We just made history.”
For Moore, who’s seen a long lifetime’s worth of history made, the vaccine was a necessary part of this stage of his life.
“You don’t complain, look back or nothing,” he said. “You just do what you have to do and stay alive.”
The VA said they have around 15,000 veterans in just the Evansville area.
They’re giving out vaccines as quickly as possible while following the state’s rollout phases.
As of Friday, the clinic was still only giving them out to veterans who are 75 and older, but they said they anticipate soon being able to reach people aged 65 and up who have pre-existing conditions.
The VA has been calling veterans to schedule appointments as vaccines arrive.
They encourage veterans to wait for their call or speak with their primary care providers to get on the waitlist.
