Union Co. staff to get vaccine on Feb. 5 before students phase back to classrooms

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County school officials posted an update for students and parents on Facebook.
The superintendent says many staff members will be getting the first round of vaccines on February 5.
Officials then hope to get back to in-person classes for at least four days a week at the elementary level, starting on February 8.
Fridays will continue to be NTI and small group instruction.
They’ll phase older students back to the classroom after that.
