Report: Woman admits to starting fire on Washington Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1700 block of Washington Avenue Friday morning.
The Evansville Fire Department arrived quickly and put the fire out. Fire officials say the damage is limited to the living room with heavy smoke damage throughout the first floor of the home.
Officials say one person was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and was flown to Indianapolis for smoke inhalation and second-degree burns to their hands and face. A dog that was also rescued is in Animal Control’s custody.
The fire was right across from Washington Middle School and the road was blocked for clean up.
EFD says someone driving by saw the smoke and called 911.
EFD tells 14 News the fire started in an upholstered recliner in the living room near the front entry door.
On Saturday, the media report states while on the way to the hospital, the woman told police she started the fire on purpose.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.