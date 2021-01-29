Police: Woman arrested after chase, abandons vehicle with baby inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman that had several active warrants was arrested after police say she led them on a chase before abandoning her vehicle, leaving a baby inside.
Officers say they were in the area of Maryland and Edgar Street when they saw a vehicle run through a stop sign.
Officers tried to pull the driver over but say the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
Police say they had to end the pursuit.
According to a press release, a sergeant found the vehicle abandoned in the alley in the 2200 block of W. Iowa Street. They say an infant was found in a car seat alone.
Police say they also found marijuana underneath the padding of the child’s car seat.
Officers then used a K9 to track the driver.
Paperwork was found in the vehicle that identified the driver as 28-year-old Emily Ann Howard, officers say.
They say she had five active felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant.
The K9 officer found Howard hiding behind an A/C unit in the same block the vehicle was abandoned in.
Officers say she admitted to driving the vehicle.
She was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces several charges, including aggressive driving and neglect of a dependent.
Authorities say DCS took custody of the child and placed it with a family member.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.