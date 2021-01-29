2 new COVID deaths, 183 additional cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,608 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 57 additional deaths on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 358,478 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 8.75% statewide.
As of Friday, 3,668 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” Gov. Beshear said. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 183 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 105 are in Daviess County, 33 are in Henderson County, 12 are in Union County, there are 10 new cases in both Ohio and Webster counties, eight new cases are in Hancock County and five are in McLean County.
Green River health officials say those new deaths included a resident of Daviess County and a resident of Union County.
The district has recorded 17,767 total cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Official say of those cases, 13,356 people have recovered.
Hopkins County’s coronavirus dashboard is showing 13 new cases Friday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has had a total of 3,537 cases. Of those cases, 2,403 residents have recovered.
Hopkins County currently has 1,016 active cases.
Muhlenberg County health officials reported nine new cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 8,197 cases, 137 deaths, 6,098 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,538 cases, 49 deaths, 2,337 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 3,537 cases, 118 deaths, 2,403 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,110 cases, 45 deaths, 1,605 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 3,852 cases, 56 deaths, 2,899 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,025 cases, 16 deaths, 764 recovered
- McLean Co. - 747 cases, 25 deaths, 568 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,144 cases, 11 deaths, 923 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 692 cases, 14 deaths, 499 recovered
