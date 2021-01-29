2 new COVID deaths, 183 additional cases reported in Green River District

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” Gov. Beshear said. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”