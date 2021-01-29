KSP warns residents of scam reported in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville has been notified about a scam.
KSP says they were contacted by a Muhlenberg County resident after they received a call from someone stating the resident had struck the caller’s vehicle and left his name and number on his windshield.
Authorities say the caller then stated he had been searching for the man and wanted a cash payment sent to him for damages. KSP says the resident did not know what the caller was talking about and ended the call.
Kentucky State Police tell 14 News that they would like to remind everyone to never share their personal information online or by phone. They say legitimate businesses will never ask you to pay with Apple cards, eBay cards, Google Play cards, or any other prepaid card.
To report a possible scam, you are asked to call 888-432-9257 by phone or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov
