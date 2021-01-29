Jasper Public Library’s new location now open

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Public Library’s new facility is now open to the public.
They made that announcement Friday morning on their Facebook Page.
The library closed their location on Main Street back in December to transition everything over to their new facility at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
The new library is brimming with more than 87,000 books since they started their moving process from the old building just six weeks ago.
“Today here we are after all of these years of working towards this new library in Jasper,” said Library Director Christine Golden. “We’re open and the community is just excited as can be to get in here.”
Located on Third Avenue, it shares a building with Jasper’s Community Arts Center.
“This has been a project I’ve been so passionate about,” said Golden. “We had so many great people working on this, truly I cannot say enough about what a collaboration this has been.”
It’s not just the staff excited about the library’s opening day. Patron Keelie Dall and her son Gunner have been waiting.
“We’ve been watching the build of the building go up and he was just super excited to get in the building and get his hands on some books,” Dall explained. “So, of course, we had to come see the new library.”
The new library is a bright spot in a “locked down” era of COVID-19.
Golden said they’ll do whatever it takes to keep patrons safe.
Some precautions the library is enforcing is making sure people wear their masks, keeping hand sanitizer handy on all tables and asking patrons to use the back exit on Fourth Street to keep track of who’s coming in.
“Library patrons have been fantastic about it from the very beginning,” Golden said. “We’ve been on the mask board forever. People just want to be able to use the space so they’re happy to go along with the rules. "
Officials are asking patrons to limit their stays to one hour or less at this time. They also ask you to stay home if you have been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 or experiencing symptoms.
“With the year we have had this has definitely been a bright part of 2021,” Dall said. “I’m just so thankful we can come out and enjoy. Do we feel safe? Absolutely. They’re doing everything they can to keep everybody safe.”
Golden said even with COVID limitations, she’s optimistic about the future.
“The impressions I’ve been getting when people are coming in, ‘Wow’,” Golden explained. “They’re so excited to be here and seeing this facility that Jasper deserves, it’s here now and this is going to be a great home for us for years to come.”
The new library is expected to have new technology, like a mobile maker space. It’s a truck with technological tools that will drive around town, to rural areas, festivals, and make stops at schools.
The library’s temporary hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be open Friday from 9 to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 to 2 p.m.
The library is closed on Sundays.
