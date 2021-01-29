Hancock Co. schools to return to in-person learning next week

HANCOCK CO., Ky (WFIE) - Hancock County Public Schools are returning to in-person learning next week.
School officials say starting Monday, Hancock County schools will return to the rotational A/B schedule.
They say there is an entirely virtual option for families that believe it is the best option for them at this time.
Parents and guardians are asked to contact their child’s school if they would like to change from in-person to virtual.
Hancock County has the third-highest incidence rate in Kentucky.
The school district’s superintendent, Kyle Estes, believes this is what’s best despite the county having one of the highest incidence rates in Kentucky. That’s according to the state dashboard.
“We want students in school. There’s research from across the country and what it shows consistently is the spread within schools is nowhere near what we believed it would be when we started this school year out in August,” explained Estes.
The school district moved to virtual learning earlier this semester because they had a high incidence rate. But now their school personnel who wanted to get vaccinated have received their first round. They’ll get their second dose in February.
“It’s my hope we can get in school, stay in school. Manage the quarantines, keep students socially distanced, and wear a mask,” said Estes.
Estes says since the county is rural, it’s been challenging for some students to gain access to WiFi for online learning. That has made educating more difficult.
“We’ve got that 80 percent range that is going to do much better in person,” said Estes.
School officials say students who don’t feel comfortable learning on a hybrid model can remain virtual.
