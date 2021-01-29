IN funding bill prompts questions for virtual learning

INDIANA (WFIE) - Two similar bills intended to ensure schools receive full funding for all students during the coronavirus pandemic are on the fast track to passage in the Indiana Legislature, but they’ve also prompted criticism from virtual learning supporters.
The draft bills would fully fund traditional public schools for any virtual instruction during the current school year.
But virtual school supporters are now asking why a reduced funding rule exists at all for regularly full-time virtual schools.
Senate appropriations chairman Ryan Mishler also questioned why many schools across Indiana are continuing virtual learning ten months into the pandemic. He called the legislation an incentive for students to stay home.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.