Former Warrick Co. Sheriff retiring

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office announced that their former sheriff, Brett Kruse, is retiring.
Kruse has been serving the county for 27 years.
During his time, he’s served as a motor patrol deputy, motor patrol sergeant, detective, chief deputy and served two terms as the Warrick County Sheriff.
Since 2018, he’s been serving as a special deputy for the judicial center.
The sheriff’s office thanks him for his years of service and dedication to those living in Warrick County.
“The people I have worked with have really been great. Seriously, some of my greatest memories or moments have just been being with the great people of this area,” shared Kruse.
Kruse says he plans to spend a lot of his free time fishing.
