On alert for wind and rain Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mainly clear skies with temps in the 40s on Friday. The next weather maker will move into the Tri-State on Saturday. Strong southerly winds at 20-25 mph will send rain into the region by the afternoon and evening. Some locally heavy rainfall possible. Rain chances continue through Saturday and will taper off on Sunday night. Mainly dry on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Milder temps next Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny and highs near 50. More rain possible by late next week.