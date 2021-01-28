USI Men’s Basketball on the shelf through Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will be on the shelf a little longer due to COVID-19. The Screaming Eagles’ game at home versus Quincy University Thursday (January 28) and the University of Illinois Springfield Tuesday (February 2) will be postponed with possible rescheduling to be determined.
USI’s games this week at Screaming Eagles Arena versus Lewis University last night and Truman State University Saturday had already been postponed. The USI-Truman State game has been rescheduled for February 15 at 3 p.m.
The Eagles, who are in quarantine for the second time during the season, lead the GLVC East Division by 2.5 games with a 7-3 record this season. USI also needs one more game played to eligible for the NCAA II Tournament.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
