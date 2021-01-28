Resilient Aces defeat Sycamores in overtime thriller

Four Aces finished in double-figures with sophomore Abby Feit pacing Evansville with a game-high 19 points, adding nine boards, four blocks, and four assists. The four blocks tied a career-high for Feit, who has reached the mark three times in her collegiate career. Joining Feit in double-figures were redshirt-senior Lola Reed and junior A’Niah Griffin with 12 points and sophomore Sydney Thurwalker with 10 points. Reed’s effort on the night neared a triple-double as the second-year Aces player recorded eight rebounds and six assists to go along with her 12-point scoring performance. For the Sycamores, Marie Hunter led the way with 16 points, 14 of which came in the opening half.