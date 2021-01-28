Man in custody after shots fired in Spencer Co.

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office say they got a call around 6:45 a.m. Thursday about a man driving through a yard.
The caller said the man possibly hit house on Walnut Street in Richland.
Another caller said the homeowner came outside after the man went inside his house.
The caller reported hearing a gunshot from inside the home.
Deputies say when they arrived, they found the man shooting a gun outside the window of the home.
That man was identified as 52-year-old Terry Waters of Richland City.
He was arrested and is being held in the Spencer County Jail.
Waters is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon
- Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm
- Residential Entry
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Criminal Trespass
- Intimidation
- Pointing a Firearm
- Criminal Mischief
- Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle
